Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 1,792 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $142,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,707,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $227,636.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,515,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,795 shares of company stock valued at $446,386 in the last ninety days. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

NYSE PB opened at $67.85 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

