Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,600 American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $87,588,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,201,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $492,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,939 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $44,997,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,258.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,805,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $25,154,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $422,615.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $964.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.98 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

