Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Washington Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. SunTrust Banks accounts for approximately 3.3% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 35,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,748,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,411,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “$72.58” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Macquarie cut shares of SunTrust Banks to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Ameriprise Financial upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of STI stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

