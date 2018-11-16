Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,219,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,980 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up approximately 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Waste Connections worth $177,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $518,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $943,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $77.01 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $65.06 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

