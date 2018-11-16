Weatherford International (WFT) Bonds Trading 1.4% Higher

An issue of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) debt rose 1.4% against its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 5.95% coupon and is set to mature on April 15, 2042. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $55.38 and were trading at $62.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1.00 target price on Weatherford International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weatherford International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Weatherford International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 34,136,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,538,992. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.84.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Weatherford International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International news, Director Angela A. Minas acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,641.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Macaulay sold 767,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $2,195,310.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,406.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 150.0% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 295.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 47,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 51.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the period.

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

