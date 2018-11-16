Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.78 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 633,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NYSE TSN opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.17. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

