Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $5.43 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 1.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,914,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $15,550,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $181.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $164.76 and a one year high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $209.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

