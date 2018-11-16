Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Position in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Comerica by 160.4% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 31.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,002,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,882 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 26,511.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 986,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 982,787 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 61.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,291,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,449,000 after purchasing an additional 491,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth $37,620,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Comerica from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $109.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Comerica stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.88 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.72 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

WARNING: “Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Position in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/weatherly-asset-management-l-p-trims-position-in-comerica-incorporated-cma.html.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.