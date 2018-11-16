Wedbush Comments on Regulus Therapeutics Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.97) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.62) EPS.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.07. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,823.62% and a negative return on equity of 311.60%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.42.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.32 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $17.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 396.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.82% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.