Wedbush Trims Masonite International (DOOR) Target Price to $60.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.89 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $64.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of DOOR stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,182. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.88 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director George A. Lorch sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $878,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 167.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 773.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 25.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

