Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nokia Oyj (NOKIA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nokia Oyj (HEL: NOKIA):

11/14/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €5.65 ($6.57) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €5.40 ($6.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €5.65 ($6.57) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €6.50 ($7.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €5.70 ($6.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €5.90 ($6.86) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €6.50 ($7.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €5.60 ($6.51) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €4.00 ($4.65) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/19/2018 – Nokia Oyj was given a new €5.60 ($6.51) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NOKIA traded down €0.03 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching €4.68 ($5.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,500,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,670,000. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

