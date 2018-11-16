Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2018 – Main Street Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

11/5/2018 – Main Street Capital was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/5/2018 – Main Street Capital had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “ Main Street posted NII/share of $0.63 for 3Q18, matching our estimate and comfortably ahead of the $0.57/share regular quarterly dividend. The company guided towards DNII/share (NII + share-based compensation) of $0.63-$0.65 for 4Q18, which we think is a roughly $0.04/share difference from NII (NII/share likely $0.59-$0.61).



 We expect the guidance being lower than 3Q18 numbers is likely in anticipation of reduced fee income which was $3.4 million for 3Q18 compared with $1.9 million the quarter prior. Notably, total repayments increased Q/Q to $198.9 million from $148.0 million which we expect drove the elevated fee income. For 4Q18, we model total repayments to decline to $146.1 million and fee income to fall concomitant with this to $1.7 million.



 The company has decided to phase out its supplemental dividend policy. As a reminder, MAIN typically pays a supplemental dividend in both the second and fourth quarters of the year as a result of its realized gains. The company will begin to reduce the supplemental dividends and increase the base dividend beginning in 2Q19 with the supplemental dividend being reduced to $0.25/share from $0.275/share and the regular dividend being increased to $0.60/share from $0.57/share.



 NAV/share increased 3.1% Q/Q to $24.69 from $23.96 as the positive feedback loop of MAIN being permitted to issue shares significantly above NAV combined with an out-earned dividend and sound asset quality continued to lift NAV. The company sold $18.6 million of equity in 3Q18 at an average price of $39.71, representing a 66% premium to 2Q18 NAV/share.



 We are revising our 2018 NII/share estimate to $2.52 from $2.55 and our 2019 NII/share estimate to $2.63 from $2.66 and maintaining our NEUTRAL rating and our $38 price target.”

10/6/2018 – Main Street Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

10/4/2018 – Main Street Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

MAIN traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $38.75. 11,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,385. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.19 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 95.77% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 42,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

