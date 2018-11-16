Weibo (WB) PT Lowered to $0.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TH Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Weibo stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. Weibo has a 1 year low of $53.11 and a 1 year high of $142.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 28.2% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,590,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,475,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,443,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,694,000 after purchasing an additional 145,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,205,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 1,700.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,402,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth $109,350,000. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

