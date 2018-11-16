Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $73.93 Million Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,342,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,576 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $73,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 115,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 103,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at $144,000.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

EWA opened at $20.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-73-93-million-position-in-ishares-msci-australia-etf-ewa.html.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.