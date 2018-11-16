Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HIX opened at $6.15 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

