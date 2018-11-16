Western Energy Services Corp (WRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRG shares. CIBC lowered Western Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Western Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cormark set a C$0.90 price target on Western Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Western Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of TSE:WRG traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.50. 289,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65. Western Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.46 and a 52-week high of C$1.43.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$58.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services will post -0.300000012765958 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Mathison acquired 1,074,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$967,050.00.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment operates drilling rigs and related ancillary equipment. It operates a fleet of 56 drilling rigs, including 50 in Canada and 6 in the United States.

