Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTM. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 139.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth $164,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the second quarter worth $235,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTM opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

