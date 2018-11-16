Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (F)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,478 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 841,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 63,581 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,394,612 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 273,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

In other Ford Motor news, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares in the company, valued at $901,787.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

