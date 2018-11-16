Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 561 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter worth $213,000. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $83.69 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7352 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 561 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/wetherby-asset-management-inc-purchases-561-shares-of-fomento-economico-mexicano-sab-fmx.html.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.