Weyerhaeuser’s (WY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their hold rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

WY opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 118.26%.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 27,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $751,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,958,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,543,000 after acquiring an additional 401,218 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 121,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

