William Blair Weighs in on eXp World Holdings Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (EXPI)

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for eXp World in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

EXPI stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. eXp World has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). eXp World had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 434.65%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $88,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $38,554.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,088 in the last ninety days. 47.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth about $248,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth about $429,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.