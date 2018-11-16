Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (WLMS) Insider Purchases $26,125.00 in Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) insider Tracy D. Pagliara bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $26,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,614. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative net margin of 19.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

