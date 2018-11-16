Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

Shares of WSM traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 439,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,181. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.05.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,675,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,530.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $979,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

