Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Updates Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.733-1.833 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Williams-Sonoma also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.26-4.36 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.73.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,675,368.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,530.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $979,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/williams-sonoma-wsm-updates-q4-2018-earnings-guidance.html.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.