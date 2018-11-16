WillScot Corp (WSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Friday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

WillScot stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 916,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,899. WillScot has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.32). WillScot had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in WillScot by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in WillScot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Broadview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,312,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

