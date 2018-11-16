Windham Capital Management LLC Has $537,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Windham Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 934,896 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.1% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 326,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,328 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 297,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 171,317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.93 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.0803 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

