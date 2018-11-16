Winding Tree (LIF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $650.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Winding Tree has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $650.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00143887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00228266 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.55 or 0.10195071 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00010351 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,051,862 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.