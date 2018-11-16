Wingstop Inc Announces Special Dividend of $3.05 (WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) announced a special dividend on Friday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 3.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd.

Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wingstop to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

WING stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 398,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,504. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.02 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $407,749.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Peterson sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $227,013.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,290.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

