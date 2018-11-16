Wingstop Inc (WING) Holdings Lifted by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,027,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,932,000 after acquiring an additional 293,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,137,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 507.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,742,000 after purchasing an additional 492,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $26,830,000.

In other Wingstop news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $407,749.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Peterson sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $227,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,290.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $75.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wingstop from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wingstop from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

