WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at $1,131,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. ORIX Corp USA boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 617.3% during the third quarter. ORIX Corp USA now owns 609,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after acquiring an additional 524,721 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 31.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at $246,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 41,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,979,988.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.64. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.68 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

