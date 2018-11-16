WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $765,000 Stake in MSA Safety Inc (MSA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 38.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 263,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,090,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth approximately $7,281,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 62.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 133,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

MSA stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. MSA Safety Inc has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.29.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. MSA Safety had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

In other MSA Safety news, insider Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 10,568 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,126,654.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,718.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,572 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $168,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/winton-group-ltd-has-765000-stake-in-msa-safety-inc-msa.html.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.