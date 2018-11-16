Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. FIG Partners upgraded Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group set a $98.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.80. 349,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 22.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 99.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

