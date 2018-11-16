Wirecard (WDI) PT Set at €200.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €193.00 ($224.42) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €159.00 ($184.88) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wirecard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €191.35 ($222.50).

ETR:WDI traded down €9.20 ($10.70) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €147.80 ($171.86). 987,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a 52 week low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a 52 week high of €111.00 ($129.07).

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

