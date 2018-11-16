Wix.Com (WIX) Given a $75.00 Price Target by Rosenblatt Securities Analysts

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) has been given a $75.00 target price by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.24.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.11%. The company had revenue of $155.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

