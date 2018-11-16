Wix.Com (WIX) Price Target Cut to $122.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.43% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wix.Com’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WIX. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $155.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.78 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 54.94% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,858,000 after acquiring an additional 212,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,479,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after acquiring an additional 132,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,193,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,190 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 3.5% in the third quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 621,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 389,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.