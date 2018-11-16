WMS Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,636,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,057,000 after buying an additional 1,355,793 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 689,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,647,000 after buying an additional 382,839 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,253,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,174,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $41.14 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

