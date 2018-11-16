WMS Partners LLC Sells 475 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

WMS Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Diageo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 28.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

DEO opened at $143.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $131.22 and a 1-year high of $151.30.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

