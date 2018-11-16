Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Golar LNG (GLNG)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.09.

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. 31,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,409. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Golar LNG had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,232,000 after buying an additional 83,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $85,780,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,812,000 after buying an additional 515,701 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,403,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after buying an additional 606,504 shares during the period. Finally, Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,256,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

