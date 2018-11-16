Workiva Inc (WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg Sells 25,000 Shares

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $895,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WK stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. Workiva Inc has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,874,000 after buying an additional 593,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,275,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,374,000 after buying an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 6,570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC now owns 761,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,076,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $22,150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Workiva by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Workiva to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workiva from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Workiva from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Workiva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/workiva-inc-wk-ceo-martin-j-vanderploeg-sells-25000-shares.html.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.