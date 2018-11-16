Workspace Group (LON:WKP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 20 ($0.26) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:WKP traded down GBX 64.50 ($0.84) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 900 ($11.76). 328,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,295. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 748 ($9.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,040.50 ($13.60).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.61 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WKP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,080.75 ($14.12).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/workspace-group-wkp-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-20-eps.html.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.7 million sq.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.