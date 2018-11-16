Worldpay Inc (WP) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Worldpay worth $101,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the third quarter worth $112,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the second quarter worth $120,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the third quarter worth $146,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Worldpay by 90.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Worldpay in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 29,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total transaction of $2,915,963.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $7,557,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,256. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WP stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. Worldpay Inc has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Worldpay from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Worldpay from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Worldpay from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Worldpay to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

