Worldpay (WP) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Nomura

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Nomura from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.03.

Get Worldpay alerts:

Shares of WP stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.01. 110,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,169. Worldpay has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Worldpay will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 29,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total value of $2,915,963.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $7,557,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Worldpay in the third quarter worth $112,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Worldpay in the second quarter worth $120,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worldpay in the third quarter worth $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Worldpay in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in Worldpay in the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.