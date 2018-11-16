Worldpay (WP) Now Covered by Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Worldpay (NYSE:WP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Worldpay in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

NYSE WP opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. Worldpay has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Worldpay will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Worldpay news, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $7,557,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Taylor sold 22,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,221,542.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,256. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WP. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the second quarter valued at about $151,768,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Worldpay by 839.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,792,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Worldpay by 32.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,186,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,722 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Worldpay by 1,948.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,277,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,757 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the third quarter valued at about $86,167,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

