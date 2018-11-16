Xerox Corp (XRX) Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,291 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.26% of Xerox worth $17,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 50.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

In other news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $108,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xerox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Xerox Corp (XRX) Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/xerox-corp-xrx-position-reduced-by-robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v.html.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.