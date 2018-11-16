XGOX Reaches Market Cap of $301,108.00 (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. XGOX has a total market cap of $301,108.00 and approximately $3,937.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XGOX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, XGOX has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005759 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00024034 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00265437 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001380 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

