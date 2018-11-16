Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR) Insider Gurdeep Singh Gill Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) insider Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,750.00.

Gurdeep Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 20,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,200.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 7,530 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,321.90.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 48,300 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,275.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 2,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,360.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 27,400 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,834.00.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 5,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,250.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 20,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.34. 178,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$3.13 and a 12 month high of C$6.50.

YGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, September 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

