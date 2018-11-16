Yara International ASA (YARIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

