Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 452 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (PLCE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $128.06 on Friday. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $112.55 and a 52 week high of $161.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.20.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jane T. Elfers sold 100,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $13,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,091,380.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Childrens Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Childrens Place from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

