Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSFL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 300.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director James H. Bingham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSFL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/yorktown-management-research-co-inc-buys-new-holdings-in-centerstate-bank-corp-csfl.html.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.