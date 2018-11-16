Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 62,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 72,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $80.88 and a 1 year high of $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Citigroup cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/yorktown-management-research-co-inc-decreases-stake-in-valero-energy-co-vlo.html.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.